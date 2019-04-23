2 People Hurt When Hit By Drunk Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent

A Border Patrol agent who’d previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley is under arrest in Laredo on charges of intoxication assault. Agent Rudy Mora was arrested early Easter Sunday morning in connection with two accidents – one which left two motorcyclists seriously hurt.

Laredo police say Mora, who was off-duty, first crashed his Toyota Corolla into a pickup truck, fled the scene, then struck two motorcycles. The drivers were knocked to the ground and hospitalized with serious injuries. Mora is charged with two counts of intoxication assault.