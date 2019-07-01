2 Plead Guilty In Valley Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Two Valley defendants in a healthcare fraud case have admitted to one of the charges contained in a 7-count indictment handed up earlier this year. Everado Villareal and Delilah Rae Robles have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud stemming from a scheme to cheat Medicaid. As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors dropped all of the other charges.

Villareal, who owned the now-defunct Durable Medical Supply Depot in Elsa, and Robles, who was the company’s biller, are accused of submitting falsified reimbursement claims for medical equipment that was never delivered to Medicaid patients.

Federal prosecutors say the scheme bilked Medicaid out of more than $850,000 over a 4-year period. Villareal and Robles face a maximum of 10 years in prison, and an order to pay the money back, where they’re sentenced in September.