2 Police Officers Hurt, 1 Critical, In Collision

2 Police Officers Hurt, 1 Critical, In Collision

(AP) – Authorities say two Houston police officers were injured, one critically, after a driver crashed into their patrol vehicle.  Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the officers were responding to a call early Monday with their SUV’s lights and sirens on when another vehicle turned in front of them, causing a near head-on collision. Acevedo says Officer Alonzo Reid, who was the passenger in the SUV, pulled himself to safety as the vehicle burst into flames.

The chief says that Reid along with a passerby rescued the driver, Officer John Daily, from the burning SUV. Acevedo says Reid is expected to make a full recovery but that Daily is in critical condition.  The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt, and Acevedo says he was arrested for driving under the influence.

