2 Raymondville High School Boys Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Assault

One Raymondville High School student remains in juvenile detention, while another is free, as Raymondville police investigate separate allegations they sexually assaulted female students.

In the most recent case, a 16-year-old boy was arrested September 27th amid accusations he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at an off-campus party. He continues to be held in the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Justice Center.

In the earlier case dating back to May, police arrested a 17-year-old boy who was accused of sexually assaulting an adult female student, also at an off-campus location. The male student was released shortly after his arrest. Police are not releasing any other details except to say they are not done with the investigations.

