Home NATIONAL 2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu
2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu
NATIONAL
0

2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu

0
0
b15ddb57724a447b9d729cc293ab91d1
now viewing

2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu

image
now playing

Manafort Faces Charges Of Conspiracy Against US

gettyimages-867274964
now playing

Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment

849e0eff8478406db341128796bf052b
now playing

Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry

9b0cd09d35d94a3b8df0e4072369ff5e_18
now playing

Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices

1a7f04b8139346cfa0d3139cf2b1b152-780×531
now playing

Health Law Sign-ups Start, And Some See A 'Hostile Takeover'

920×920 (12)
now playing

Senators To Press Tillerson And Mattis On New War Authority

kxan-austin-halloween-shooting
now playing

Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa

IKHK
now playing

FBI's Use Of Foreign Intelligence Driving Privacy Debate

59f5d84e9af16_image
now playing

'Penance': NC Congressman Writes To Families Of Dead Troops

59f5df8627818_image
now playing

Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane

(AP) – Two women from Hawaii who were adrift on their sailboat for months say they once got within 726 nautical miles of Oahu but couldn’t get their storm-damaged boat home.
A U.S. Navy ship picked up Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava last week after they were found by a fishing boat, and brought them Monday to an American base in Okinawa in southern Japan.
Appel said on the flight deck of the USS Ashland that they managed to get almost all the way back in the summer, but realized they weren’t going to make it and started making distress calls. She said she hoped one of her friends from Hawaii who takes people out deep-sea fishing might cruise near them.
A Taiwanese fishing ship found them three months later. The Ashland picked them up Wednesday about 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Doomed Sailboat Had Communications Failures
  2. Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
  3. Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
  4. Laguna Vista To Host New Aircraft Carrier Memorial
Related Posts
image

Manafort Faces Charges Of Conspiracy Against US

Zack Cantu 0
gettyimages-867274964

Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment

Zack Cantu 0
849e0eff8478406db341128796bf052b

Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video