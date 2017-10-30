2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu

(AP) – Two women from Hawaii who were adrift on their sailboat for months say they once got within 726 nautical miles of Oahu but couldn’t get their storm-damaged boat home.

A U.S. Navy ship picked up Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava last week after they were found by a fishing boat, and brought them Monday to an American base in Okinawa in southern Japan.

Appel said on the flight deck of the USS Ashland that they managed to get almost all the way back in the summer, but realized they weren’t going to make it and started making distress calls. She said she hoped one of her friends from Hawaii who takes people out deep-sea fishing might cruise near them.

A Taiwanese fishing ship found them three months later. The Ashland picked them up Wednesday about 900 miles southeast of Japan.