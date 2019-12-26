2 Rio Grande Valley Law Enforcers Among 39 Killed In The Line Of Duty In 2019

More Texas law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2019 than officers in any other state. End-of-the-year FBI statistics show 17 Texas law enforcers were killed in the line of duty this year. Two of them were Rio Grande Valley officers.

The night of April 6th, DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez was investigating a pickup truck crash when he was shot, allegedly, by the driver of the truck who had fled the scene. Sanchez succumbed to a gunshot wound to his head about 3-1/2 months later. And on the night of June 20th, Mission Police Corporal Jose Espericueta was shot and killed by a man he was chasing after responding to a domestic violence call. Across the country, 39 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2019.