2 Russians Flee Virus Quarantine, In Dismay At Hospitals

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. (AP Photo)

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. (AP Photo)

Two Russian women who were quarantined for possible inflection by a new virus say they fled their hospitals this month because of uncooperative doctors, poor conditions and fear they would become infected. Russian health authorities haven’t commented on their complaints. The incidents occurred amid the outbreak of the virus in China that has already infected more than 40,000 people all over the world. In Russia, only two cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Nevertheless the authorities took vast measures to prevent the new virus from spreading and have been hospitalizing people who returned from China as a precaution.