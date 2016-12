(AP) – San Antonio police say two men have been killed when the dirt bikes they were riding collided head-on.

Police say two friends, 45-year-old Jesse Cortez and 45-year-old James Powell, had been drinking at a Christmas party when they went to one of their homes, jumped on the bikes and began riding up and down a street. At some point early Wednesday, they crashed head-on.

Authorities say neither man was wearing a helmet and both were dead at the scene.