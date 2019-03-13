2 San Juan Residents Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near La Joya

Authorities are still searching for the driver of an SUV who plowed into another car near La Joya, killing the two people inside and seriously injuring five occupants of the SUV.

DPS officials say a trooper attempted to pull over a Ford Expedition traveling east on Expressway 83 a little after 9 a.m. The driver sped off, the trooper gave chase, the driver lost control, veered into the westbound lanes, and smashed into a Nissan sedan.

The wreck killed 45-year-old Leonel Martinez and 69-year-old Aurora Chavez, both from San Juan. Five people in the Expedition were hospitalized with serious to moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV ran off and remains on the loose.