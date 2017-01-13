Home TEXAS 2 Shot, Hurt On Texas Ranch In Confusion During Hunting Trip
(AP) – Authorities say two men who were shot at a West Texas ranch near the Mexico border last week were injured when they and another member of their hunting group opened fire during a “state of confusion.”

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez said Thursday they’re trying to determine who shot who on the night of Jan. 6. A 26-year-old from New Mexico and a 59-year-old were shot.  Dominguez said gunfire erupted in a “state of confusion” after someone tried to open the door of the recreational vehicle where the 59-year-old was staying. Investigators are trying to determine who pulled on the door.

Dominguez says no charges have been filed, but the investigation’s results will be turned over to the district attorney.

