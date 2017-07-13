Home TEXAS 2 Sought In Omaha Homicide Found In Texas
(AP) – Police say two people sought in an Omaha homicide have been found in Texas.  The Omaha Police Department says 29-year-old Adrian Ixta and 26-year-old Milea Ixta were taken into custody Thursday morning. They’re being held in the Harris County Jail in Houston, pending their return to Nebraska.

Online court records say Adrian Ixta is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons counts, accused of shooting to death 40-year-old Billy Walker on Friday. Milea Ixta is charged with being an accessory to a felony. Nebraska court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for them.

