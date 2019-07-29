2 Suspects Charged In Deadly Hit And Run In Mission

A man and woman were charged Monday in the hit and run death of a man in Mission this past weekend. 22-year-old Mauro Esparza and 23-year-old Ruby Esparza turned themselves in to Mission police Monday morning following the early Saturday morning accident that killed 22-year-old Jesus Zamudio Diaz.

Diaz was hit on West Expressway 83 near West “A” Street by a car that kept on going. Mauro Esparza, believed to have been driving the car, is charged with accident involving death – a second degree felony – and is jailed on a $250,000 bond. Ruby Esparza is charged with failing to report the incident – a Class A misdemeanor – and was given a $5,000 bond.