2 Suspects Charged With Capital Murder After Mall Shooting

(AP) – The two men police say attempted to rob a jewelry store at a San Antonio mall have been charged with capital murder in the death of a Samaritan who attempted to intervene. San Antonio police said in a statement Tuesday that Jose Luis Rojas and Jason Matthew Prieto, both 34, each is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Rojas is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday by another Samaritan at the Rolling Oaks Mall. The first Samaritan, 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy, was not armed when he confronted the suspects and was fatally shot. It’s not known whether Rojas and Prieto have attorneys to speak on their behalf.