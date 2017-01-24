Home TEXAS 2 Suspects Charged With Capital Murder After Mall Shooting
Jason Matthew Prieto

(AP) – The two men police say attempted to rob a jewelry store at a San Antonio mall have been charged with capital murder in the death of a Samaritan who attempted to intervene.  San Antonio police said in a statement Tuesday that Jose Luis Rojas and Jason Matthew Prieto, both 34, each is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

 

 

 

Jose Luis Rojas

Rojas is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday by another Samaritan at the Rolling Oaks Mall.   The first Samaritan, 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy, was not armed when he confronted the suspects and was fatally shot.  It’s not known whether Rojas and Prieto have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

