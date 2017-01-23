Home TEXAS 2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting
TEXAS
(AP) – San Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several injured.

In a statement early Monday, police say both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  The robbery happened Sunday afternoon at a jewelry store inside Rolling Oaks Mall. Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that one of the suspects fatally shot a “good Samaritan” who tried to stop them as they fled the store.

Authorities say two other people were shot and two women suffered non-shooting injuries.  One suspect was shot by an individual who had a licensed concealed handgun. Police say that suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.  Officials say the second suspect was later arrested in nearby Converse.

