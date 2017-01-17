2 Texas Democratic Congressmen Boycotting Trump Inauguration

(AP) – Democratic U.S. Reps. Al Green and Joaquin Castro of Texas say they will boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington on Friday. Green, who represents much of southwestern Houston, and Castro, of San Antonio, both hail from safely Democratic districts. They are joining around 50 House Democrats nationwide in skipping Trump’s swearing-in. More Texas congressional Democrats may yet follow suit. In a statement, Castro said Trump “has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans.”

Castro cited Trump’s “attack on civil rights hero John Lewis,” a Democratic congressman from Georgia who Trump attacked over the weekend after Lewis questioned Trump’s legitimacy as president. Green also cited Trump’s reaction to Lewis in saying he too was planning to skip the inauguration.