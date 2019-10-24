2-Time Valley Bank Robber Heading Back To Prison

A McAllen man is headed back to prison for bank robbery – less than four years after serving time for a previous bank robbery. 55-year-old Joe Wayne Galipp Thursday was hit with a 5-year federal prison term for robbing the Vantage Bank branch at South 2nd and Savannah in McAllen back in May.

Police identified Galipp through the bank’s surveillance video, and officers captured him hours later and recovered the stolen cash. Galipp pleaded guilty to the crime in August. Galipp had previously served about 3-1/2 years in prison for robbing a Bank of America in Harlingen in 2013.