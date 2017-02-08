Home TRENDING 2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack
2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack
TRENDING
WORLD
0

2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack

0
0
2 US SOLDIERS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN
now viewing

2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack

MEXICO FLAG AND MEXICAN COUNTRY
now playing

Mexican Authorities Warn Of Radioactive Material Robbery

Minnehaha Academy MINNESOTTA EXPLOSION GAS LEAK
now playing

UPDATE: School Receptionist ID'd As Explosion Victim

CAR STRIKES POLICE OFFICER INTO ROADWAY IN FORT WORTH
now playing

Officer Thrown Into Roadway After He's Struck By Car; Watch Video

smoking ban
now playing

Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Reports: Small Plane Crashes On Portugal Beach, Killing 2

JAMES COMEY
now playing

James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring

VENEZUELAN VOTE TURNOUT
now playing

Venezuela Congress Chief Calls For Vote Probe

trump putin 2
now playing

Kremlin Not Weighing Further US Retaliation

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Joins GOP Senators On Immigration Changes

Israeli Lawmaker Calls Off Faceoff With Jordanian Challenger

(AP) – The Pentagon says that two U.S. service members were killed in an attack on a NATO convoy near Kandarhar in southern Afghanistan.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the deaths. There was no information on the number of troops wounded.

A suicide bomber struck the convoy and the Taliban took responsibility for the attack.  Eyewitness Ghulam Ali, who runs a mechanics shop near the attack site on the outskirts of the city of Kandahar, says he saw a military vehicle on fire on the road. He says helicopters arrived and he saw soldiers being taken away from the scene but could not determine the extent of their injuries.

The U.S. military in Afghanistan has refused to provide any information on potential casualties.

Related posts:

  1. Woman Convicted In Officer’s Death
  2. Police: Driver Who Hurt 12 Suffering ‘mental crisis’
  3. Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man
  4. 3 Killed, 3 Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash
Related Posts
MEXICO FLAG AND MEXICAN COUNTRY

Mexican Authorities Warn Of Radioactive Material Robbery

jsalinas 0
smoking ban

Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

jsalinas 0
PLANE-CRASH

Reports: Small Plane Crashes On Portugal Beach, Killing 2

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video