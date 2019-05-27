2 Valley Men Killed Trying To Jump A Raised Drawbridge

Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology tests on two Valley men who were killed in a failed attempt to jump an open drawbridge in Louisiana.

The men were on state Highway 384 early last Friday morning when they drove up to the Black Bayou Bridge. The highway was closed and the drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway was raised to allow a boat to pass. The passenger in the car got out, pushed the gate arm up, and got back in. The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze backed up, floored the accelerator, but the car fell short of the other side, plunged into the water, and both men drowned.

Killed was the driver, 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen, whose body was found inside the car, and 32-year-old Roberto Moreno of Edinburg, whose body was found outside the car. Toxicology samples were taken to determine if the victims had drugs or alcohol in their systems.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana state police