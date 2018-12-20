Home LOCAL 2 Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Near Donna
2 Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Near Donna
LOCAL
2 Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Near Donna

DPS troopers continue to look into the factors that caused a 2-vehicle wreck that killed a woman and a child and injured two other children south of Donna Wednesday morning. State troopers say a female driver and a young boy were in a Pontiac G-6 traveling south on FM 493, when the car veered off the roadway. The driver swerved back on but crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming passenger van. The woman and one of the three children in the car were killed, and the other two children were rushed to the hospital. The driver of the van was also hospitalized. Troopers are trying to find out why the woman drove off the road.

