A 2-vehicle crash near Laredo has claimed the life of a Mission man. DPS troopers say 29-year-old Benny Espinoza was heading west on State Highway 359 when his Ford Fiesta veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado. Espinoza was killed instantly. Two people in the pickup, both from Laredo, were hospitalized, with one of the victims airlifted from the scene. The wreck happened about 15 miles east of Laredo at around 3 Thursday afternoon.