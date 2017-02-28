Home NATIONAL 2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump’s Address
2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump’s Address
NATIONAL
0

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump’s Address

0
0
PULSE NIGHTCLUB SIGN SHOOTING
now viewing

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump’s Address

no smoking smoke free
now playing

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED
now playing

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER
now playing

Efforts To Repeal NC 'bathroom bill' Are An At Impasse Again

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

32-year-old Michael Christopher Sanchez was captured Feb. 22 in Bryan
now playing

Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan

murder suicide
now playing

3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

FATAL SHOOTING DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

CEMETARY GENERIC
now playing

Criticism Remains As Town Gives Early OK For Muslim Cemetery

(AP) – Two people with ties to the Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida are attending President Trump’s speech before Congress.  Christine Leinonen, whose son died during the mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub, is the guest of U.S. Rep. Val Demings for Tuesday evening’s address.  Dr. Marc Levy, a hospital surgeon who saved the lives of Pulse victims, is the guest of U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.  Both congresswomen are freshmen Democrats from the Orlando area.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history last June.  Leinonen has championed gun law reforms since the death of her son, Christopher. She addressed the Democratic National Convention last summer.  Levy has been an advocate for more research on gun violence.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. At Least 18 Injured In Series Of Explosions In Czech Plant
  3. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
  4. Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City
Related Posts
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

jsalinas 0
PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER

Efforts To Repeal NC ‘bathroom bill’ Are An At Impasse Again

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video