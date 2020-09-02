2 Woman Jailed For ATM Robberies At Edinburg Bank

Two Edinburg women remain behind bars, accused of robbing ATM customers at the Chase Bank branch in Edinburg. The women were arrested early Monday morning, hours after Edinburg police responded to the most recent robbery late Sunday night.

Officers stopped a car that matched a description given by the victim, and arrested Ashanti Slater and Isis Wallace, both 18, on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. Further investigation found them to be the suspects in the Sunday night robbery of an ATM customer, and a similar robbery at the same bank the night of August 24th.