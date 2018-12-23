Home TEXAS 2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings
2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings

2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings

(AP) – Investigators in North Texas say a woman, her estranged husband and her sister have died in gunfire blamed on him.  Corsicana police say three children escaped through a window during Friday night’s domestic dispute.

Police Chief Robert Johnson says dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her sister and brother-in-law were arguing and he had a gun. Police say 28-year-old Nancy Castillo managed to get three children – ages 7 and younger – out of the home through a window.

Police believe 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza fatally shot his wife, 27-year-old Vanesa Mendoza, and Castillo, then killed himself.  Authorities didn’t immediately release more details about the children.  Corsicana is 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

