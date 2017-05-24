20 Fractures Found On 8-Month-Old; Mom, Boyfriend Charged

(AP) – An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and her 19-year-old boyfriend is being sought after Harris County authorities say a medical examination found her 8-month-old child had suffered more than 20 fractures.

Sheriff’s officials say Kardea Lockett and her boyfriend, Nicholas Tyler, who isn’t the infant’s father, brought the child to a hospital emergency room because a soft spot had developed on the baby’s head.

Tests showed multiple healed and new fractures. When the couple offered differing explanations for how the child got hurt and the injuries weren’t consistent with their explanations, officials at Houston’s Northwest Medical Center notified police.

Both were charged last week with injury to a child by omission and reckless injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Lockett was arrested Tuesday. She’s jailed on $20,000 bond.

Photos courtesy Harris county sheriff’s dept.