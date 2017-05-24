Home TEXAS 20 Fractures Found On 8-Month-Old; Mom, Boyfriend Charged
20 Fractures Found On 8-Month-Old; Mom, Boyfriend Charged
TEXAS
0

20 Fractures Found On 8-Month-Old; Mom, Boyfriend Charged

0
0
child-abuse
now viewing

20 Fractures Found On 8-Month-Old; Mom, Boyfriend Charged

GAVEL
now playing

Judge Hears Change Of Venue Arguments In Irene Garza Murder Case

donald-trump
now playing

Israel Defense Chief Appears To Confirm Trump Leaked Intel

UTRGV
now playing

UTRGV Med School Funded At $55 Million

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts
now playing

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts

manchester bomber brother and father arrested
now playing

Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya

GRADUATION SILHOUETE
now playing

Girl With Cancer Prevented From Graduating

SUICIDE BOMBER IN JAKARTA
now playing

Suspected Suicide Bomb In Jakarta Kills Policeman, Injures 4

MONEY CASH
now playing

A Third Of Older Latinos Have Tapped Into Retirement Savings

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Senate Leaders Await Analysis Of GOP Health Bill

MANCHESTER BOMBING
now playing

2nd Brother Of Alleged Bomber Detained In Libya

(AP) – An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and her 19-year-old boyfriend is being sought after Harris County authorities say a medical examination found her 8-month-old child had suffered more than 20 fractures.

Kardea Lockett

Sheriff’s officials say Kardea Lockett and her boyfriend, Nicholas Tyler, who isn’t the infant’s father, brought the child to a hospital emergency room because a soft spot had developed on the baby’s head.

Tests showed multiple healed and new fractures. When the couple offered differing explanations for how the child got hurt and the injuries weren’t consistent with their explanations, officials at Houston’s Northwest Medical Center notified police.

 

Nicholas Tyler

Both were charged last week with injury to a child by omission and reckless injury to a child with serious bodily injury.   Lockett was arrested Tuesday. She’s jailed on $20,000 bond.

 

 

 

 

Photos courtesy Harris county sheriff’s dept.

Related posts:

  1. Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman
  2. Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure
  3. Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist
  4. Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct
Related Posts
ABORTION BILL TEXAS

Texas Senate OKs Mandating Reports On Abortion Complications

jsalinas 0
apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360

Bill Could Turn Back Page, Return Power To Texas Board Of Ed

jsalinas 0
GUNS AT SCHOOL-1

Texas House OKs Allowing Guns In Parked Cars At Schools

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video