Home TEXAS 20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas
20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

0
0
20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas
now viewing

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

Amy Panzeca
now playing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

LONESTAR FLIGHT
now playing

Lone Star Flight Museum Planes Fly From Galveston To Houston

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

(AP) – Border Patrol agents have found 20 immigrants crammed into a locked semitrailer at a checkpoint in West Texas.  A Border Patrol spokesman says the immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala were in good condition after being found early Monday at the Interstate 10 checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of El Paso. The spokesman says they appeared to be in the United States illegally.

The driver, Irving Hernandez, has been booked into the El Paso County Jail in El Paso on a federal alien smuggling charge. No bond has been set. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

Related posts:

  1. Federal Court Orders Texas Voting Map Changes Ahead Of 2018
  2. RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas
  3. No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg
  4. Surprise! Texas Legislature Ends Special Session A Day Early
Related Posts
MATERNITY

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

jsalinas 0
TEXAS CAPITOL

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill’s Fate Uncertain

jsalinas 0
LONESTAR FLIGHT

Lone Star Flight Museum Planes Fly From Galveston To Houston

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video