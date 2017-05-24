Home WORLD 20 Men Caught At Mexico Resort Police Station Held For Trial
20 Men Caught At Mexico Resort Police Station Held For Trial
20 Men Caught At Mexico Resort Police Station Held For Trial

MEXICAN POLICE ON GUARD
20 Men Caught At Mexico Resort Police Station Held For Trial

(AP) – Twenty men who infiltrated the police department of the Mexican resort of Zihuatanejo purportedly under the orders of a drug gang leader have been ordered held for at least six months on organized crime and weapons charges.

The Guerrero state government said Wednesday the suspects will be transferred to a federal prison outside the state.  The men were arrested May 16. It is unclear if they were ever officially hired as officers, but they allegedly infiltrated the city police department on behalf of a drug gang leader identified by authorities as “El Cadete.”

The army and state police have taken over public safety duties in the city until the entire police force can be investigated.  Zihuatanejo has been hit hard by drug gang shootings and extortions.

