Home TEXAS 20 States Seek To Block Obama’s Health Care Law
20 States Seek To Block Obama’s Health Care Law
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

20 States Seek To Block Obama’s Health Care Law

0
0
Judge-gavel-generic
now viewing

20 States Seek To Block Obama’s Health Care Law

BILL COSBY
now playing

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

10 COMMANDMENTS
now playing

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

HAZELHURST, Wis MEDICAL HELICOPTER CRASHES 04-27-18
now playing

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump
now playing

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

LOUIS ARTHUR CHARLES
now playing

Britain's New Prince Is Named Louis Arthur Charles

TOM BROKAW
now playing

Tom Brokaw Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim By NBC Reporter

HURRICANE HARVEY DESTRUCTION
now playing

Harvey Recovery Funds May Prioritize Wealthy, Advocates Say

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Hails 'conclusive' Committee Report

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT IN APRIL
now playing

UN Chief Applauds 'truly historic' Koreas Summit

TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN
now playing

Church Gunman Vowed Not To Hurt Anyone 5 Years Earlier

(AP) – Twenty Republican-led states are seeking to temporarily invalidate former President Barack Obama’s health care law while their larger lawsuit against it proceeds.

In a February suit, Texas and Wisconsin led a coalition arguing that the Affordable Care Act is no longer constitutional after the Republican-backed tax overhaul eliminated fines for not having health care coverage.

Sixteen states with Democratic governors later sought to intervene. They suggested that Democratic attorneys general will have to defend the law because President Donald Trump’s administration won’t.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that a motion seeking a preliminary injunction was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Paxton argues that it’s “necessary to spare the people of Texas and the other states from the enormous financial burden” of the individual mandate.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Hails ‘conclusive’ Committee Report
  2. Authorities: Explosive Device Found At Beaumont Starbucks
  3. Church Gunman Vowed Not To Hurt Anyone 5 Years Earlier
  4. Texas Among Top Five States With Most Aggressive Drivers
Related Posts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE HARVEY DESTRUCTION

Harvey Recovery Funds May Prioritize Wealthy, Advocates Say

jsalinas 0
donaldtrump_060716getty

Trump Hails ‘conclusive’ Committee Report

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video