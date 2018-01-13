Home NATIONAL 20-Year-Old Jackpot Winner Hopes To Do ‘Good For Humanity’
20-Year-Old Jackpot Winner Hopes To Do 'Good For Humanity'
(AP) – A 20-year-old Florida man has claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, choosing to get $282 million at once instead of more in annual installments.

A Florida Lottery news release said Friday that 20-year-old Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had claimed the jackpot from the multistate game’s Jan. 5 drawing. They say he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $282 million.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said in a statement.

The winning numbers to claim the nation’s 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus.

