2020 Candidate Klobuchar Calls Medicare For All Pipe Dream

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., leaves her roundtable with veterans at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP)

2020 Democratic presidential candidate is criticizing Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All goal. The Minnesota senator tells CNN’s State of the Union it’s not good enough that Senator Warren is reviewing revenue options following criticism of her plan.

Klobuchar said that her own plan is better and it shows how everything is going to be paid. She added her proposal will cover more people and help bring down premiums with nonprofit public options. Klobuchar says it builds on “Obamacare” and doesn’t trash it.”