The U.S. Census Bureau plans to hold an informational meeting to hire 2020 Census workers in Hidalgo County.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, October 22nd from 2-p.m. to 4-p.m. at the Better Business Bureau office on East Expressway 83 in Weslaco. All those interested to learn more are encouraged to attend. Thousands of census workers are needed to cover Hidalgo County as census takers. The census itself begins in March of 2020.