2020 Democrats Step Up Attacks To Blunt Bloomberg’s Rise

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates hoping to revive their flagging campaigns are increasingly taking aim at Mike Bloomberg. They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden took the lead Thursday as they struggle to recover from poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. Meanwhile, billionaire Tom Steyer joined Biden in slamming Bernie Sanders, accusing him of not doing enough to explain how he’d pay for his “Medicare for All” proposal. The sniping reflects the remarkably fluid state of the Democratic race.

