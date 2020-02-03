2020 Watch: Now It’s Time For Real Votes To Shape Field

A Democratic presidential candidate speaks during a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The end of the beginning is here. After a year of political drama, the first voting contest of the 2020 primary season will be held Monday in Iowa. The kickoff caucuses will bring the first real sense of the clarity to the Democrats' presidential nomination fight. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP)-The end of the beginning is here. After a year of political drama, the first voting contest of the 2020 primary season will be held Monday in Iowa. The kickoff caucuses could bring the first real sense of clarity to the Democrats’ presidential nomination fight. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden appear to be the front-runners, but Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are within striking distance. And don’t forget about Midwestern favorite Amy Klobuchar. Some expect the candidates to finish locked in a four-way muddle. But heading into New Hampshire there might be some separation within the moderate and progressive lanes, at least.