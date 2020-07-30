2020’s Final Mars Mission Poised For Blastoff From Florida

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that will launch to Mars arrives at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The rocket scheduled to launch on Thursday will land on Mars in February 2021 and the Mars 2020 rover, named Perseverance, will study Martian geology. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — The summer’s third and final mission to Mars is about to get under way at Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s most elaborate life-hunting rover, Perseverance, is scheduled to rocket away Thursday morning. It will follow China’s rover-orbiter combo and a United Arab Emirates orbiter, both launched last week. Perseverance will scrounge for evidence of past microscopic life in an ancient lakebed at Mars, and gather the most promising rock samples for future pickup. NASA is teaming up with the European Space Agency to return the samples to Earth around 2031. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on the eve of launch that it will be a challenge getting the samples back.