21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

(AP) – Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

Christesen called the shooting at Aztec High School a cowardly act and that the shooter was determined to create as much carnage as he could. Authorities said the gunman lived with his parents in Aztec and had worked at a gas station. In his message, he wrote that work, school and life was bad and he wanted out.