Home NATIONAL 21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student
21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student
NATIONAL
0

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

0
0
DEADLY SHOOTING
now viewing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now playing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now playing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations
now playing

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson
now playing

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

SNOWFALL IN TEXAS
now playing

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

(AP) – Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

Christesen called the shooting at Aztec High School a cowardly act and that the shooter was determined to create as much carnage as he could.  Authorities said the gunman lived with his parents in Aztec and had worked at a gas station. In his message, he wrote that work, school and life was bad and he wanted out.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

jsalinas 0
Roy Moore

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video