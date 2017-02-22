Home NATIONAL 225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood
225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood
NATIONAL
0

225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood

0
0
CALIFORNIA FLOODING
now viewing

225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood

HARRISON FORD FLYOVER
now playing

Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax

LIEF EXPACTANCY
now playing

Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91

A Russian Progress spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome
now playing

Russian Supply Ship Launched To International Space Station

DAKOTA PIPLINE PROTEST CAMP
now playing

US Shutting Down Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Protest Camp

TOWNHALL MEETINGS WITH GOP
now playing

GOP Members Of Congress Meet With Protests At Town Halls

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexicans Weigh The Daunting Prospect Of Deportee Camps

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate

CHILD CHILDREN HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

shooting
now playing

One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report

(AP) – A San Jose fire official says at least 225 people have been evacuated from a neighborhood flooded by a swollen creek that broke its banks Tuesday.  Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says rescue crews are using boats to take the evacuees to a decontamination area where they can rinse off before being taken by bus to shelters.

Matlow says the flood water is carrying debris, automobile fluid, garbage and sewage that can make them sick.  He says rescue workers are helping with the evacuations and going door-to-door to alert residents because the city does not have sirens or another emergency warning system.

Related posts:

  1. 11 People Pass Through Unmanned Airport Security Checkpoint
Related Posts
HARRISON FORD FLYOVER

Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax

jsalinas 0
LIEF EXPACTANCY

Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video