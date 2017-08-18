Home TEXAS 23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer
23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer
TEXAS
0

23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer

0
0
23 IMMIGRANTS IN TRAILER IN EL PASO
now viewing

23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer

JOBS REPORT
now playing

July Jobless Rate Declines In The RGV

6 FLAGS OVER TEXAS
now playing

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

POTW Camila
now playing

Camila #POTW Aug 17

VOTE VOTING POLL
now playing

Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters

POTW Nena
now playing

Nena #POTW Aug 9

POTW Clayton
now playing

Clayton #POTW Aug 2

floodway willacy county raymondville drainage
now playing

Raymondville Drain Project Gets Big Funding Boost

Steve Bannon
now playing

Bannon Departure Latest Move In White House Shakeups

GAVEL
now playing

Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond

CHILD ABUSE
now playing

Cops: Mom Burned Son, Put Him On Leash, Locked Him In Cage

(AP) – Federal officials say a man has been arrested on a charge of transporting people who are illegally in the U.S. after 23 people were found in the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 10 near El Paso.  U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 44-year-old Comothial Harper, a U.S. citizen from Bainbridge, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with transporting for financial gain people illegally in the U.S. He remained in jail Friday. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Officials say the immigrants – three Guatemalans and 20 Mexicans – appeared to be in good health.  It’s the second time this week that a large number of people were found in a tractor-trailer near El Paso. Agents found 20 immigrants hidden in a tractor-trailer Monday at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

 

Photo: Courtesy U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations

Related posts:

  1. Driver Of Texas Trailer Indicted For 10 Passengers’ Deaths
  2. No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg
  3. Man Arrested In Death Of Robbery Accomplice Slain By Another
  4. Principal Who Threatened To Punch Teen Student Resigns
Related Posts
6 FLAGS OVER TEXAS

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

jsalinas 0
VOTE VOTING POLL

Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters

jsalinas 0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

More Than 250 Arrested In Month-Long Sex Sting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video