23 Injured In Russian Plane’s Emergency Landing

In this file image taken from a video distributed by Russian Investigative Committee, Investigative Committee employees works in a pilot cabin of a Russian Ural Airlines' A321 plane is seen after an emergency landing in a cornfield near Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The Russian pilot was being hailed as a hero Thursday for safely landing his passenger jet in a corn field after it collided with a flock of gulls seconds after takeoff, causing both engines to malfunction. While dozens of people on the plane sought medical assistance, only one was hospitalized. (The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via AP) EDS NOTE: Watermark placed on image at source translated as InvestCom

In this file image taken from a video distributed by Russian Investigative Committee, Investigative Committee employees works in a pilot cabin of a Russian Ural Airlines' A321 plane is seen after an emergency landing in a cornfield near Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The Russian pilot was being hailed as a hero Thursday for safely landing his passenger jet in a corn field after it collided with a flock of gulls seconds after takeoff, causing both engines to malfunction. While dozens of people on the plane sought medical assistance, only one was hospitalized. (The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via AP) EDS NOTE: Watermark placed on image at source translated as InvestCom

(AP) – Russian officials say a passenger jet has made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow’s airports, injuring at least 23 people.

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven collided with a flock of birds while taking off Thursday from Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport.

The plane’s engines malfunctioned after the collision and the pilot made an emergency landing in a cornfield about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from the airport. Russian health authorities said that 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized with injuries.