WORLD

23 Killed In Attack On Bar In Southern Mexico

By 87 views
0

(AP) – An attack on a bar in Mexico’s Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos has left 23 people dead and 13 injured.  The attackers started a fire that burned through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men.

The state prosecutor’s office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.  It came almost eight years to the day after a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey killed 52 people. The Zetas drug cartel staged that attack to enforce demands for protection payments.

US, Mexico Widen Asylum Crackdown To Push Back All Migrants

Previous article

16-Year-Old Swedish Climate Activist Has Crossed Atlantic

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD