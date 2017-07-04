25 Indicted In Money Laundering, Gang Case

(AP) – Officials say 25 people identified by investigators as gang members or associates have been indicted for their alleged roles in a South Texas drug and money laundering ring.

Federal investigators in Houston on Friday announced the 27-count superseding indictment linked to the Tri-City Bombers. Officials say the defendants – from Texas, Ohio and Minnesota – face counts including racketeering, drug distribution and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the suspects are accused of taking part in a multistate drug ring operating since 2009 and blamed for murder, attempted murder and robbery. The superseding indictment was returned March 30 by a federal jury in Houston and unsealed Thursday. Officials say two dozen of the suspects were in custody as of Friday.