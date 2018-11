(AP) – The holiday spirit has reached the Texas Capitol in the form of a 27-foot Virginia pine Christmas tree. Workers on Wednesday installed the tree in the Texas Senate chamber.

The Austin American-Statesman reports more than 20 people from the State Preservation Board, the Senate and staff from a moving company helped set up the tree. Officials plan to spend the next few days decorating the Christmas tree. The 2019 Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 8.

Photo courtesy of Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman