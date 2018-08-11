Home TEXAS 27-Year-Old Houston Immigrant Elected County Leader In Upset
27-Year-Old Houston Immigrant Elected County Leader In Upset
TEXAS
0

27-Year-Old Houston Immigrant Elected County Leader In Upset

0
0
LINA HIDALGO
now viewing

27-Year-Old Houston Immigrant Elected County Leader In Upset

Juan Francisco Kiko Trevino Chavez
now playing

Mexican Drug Cartel Trafficker Gets Life Term In US Prison

Terry Thompson
now playing

Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

texas prison texas prisoners inmates
now playing

Inmate Accused Of Molestation Dies After Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

4 Children Killed In Late-Night House Fire

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Court Says Trump Can't End DACA

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
now playing

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

CA Bar Shooting Update
now playing

CA Bar Shooting Update

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Tells Justice Staff He's Proud Of Work

(AP) – A 27-year-old Houston woman who emigrated to the U.S. in 2005 has been elected the top executive of the nation’s third-largest county.

Democrat Lina Hidalgo’s win in Texas makes the Colombia native the first Latina county judge in Harris County. She is also one of youngest big-county leaders in the U.S.  Her narrow victory Tuesday night ousted a popular 10-year Republican incumbent who steered the diverse county of 4.7 million people through Hurricane Harvey and other disasters along the Texas coast.  It was one of the biggest victories for Democrats in Texas, where Senate challenger Beto O’Rourke energized his party like no other candidate in a generation.

O’Rourke lost by fewer than three percentage points to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.  Hidalgo ran on issues of flood control and criminal justice reform.

Related posts:

  1. Cruz Returning To Senate, But O’Rourke’s Future Less Clear
  2. Democrats Seize Control Of The House
  3. Trump, Pelosi Talk About Getting Along – Until They Don’t
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
Juan Francisco Kiko Trevino Chavez

Mexican Drug Cartel Trafficker Gets Life Term In US Prison

jsalinas 0
Terry Thompson

Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate

jsalinas 0
PRISON JAIL

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video