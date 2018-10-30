Home TRENDING 2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico
2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico
2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico

2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico

(AP) – More than 1,000 migrants in a second caravan that forced its way across the river from Guatemala have now begun arriving in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula.   The first contingents began arriving to camp out in Tapachula’s main plaza on Tuesday.

Fifty-four-year-old Gerbert Hinestrosa of Santa Barbara in Honduras is traveling with his wife and teenage son. He says he realizes how hard it will be to make it to the U.S. border.  He says that: “Right now I feel good.” And he adds: “We have barely started, but I think it is going to be very difficult.”  The first, larger caravan also passed through Tapachula about 10 days ago, and now is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) ahead, in the Oaxaca state city of Juchitan.

