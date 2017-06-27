2nd City Official Resigns Over Clash With Texas Beauty Queen

(AP) – A Northeast Texas school board member has resigned a day after a police chief stepped down following a confrontation the two had with a woman who was Miss Black Texas 2016.

Commerce board member Michael Beane resigned Tuesday, citing a backlash and threats against him for his role in the May clash with Carmen Ponder. Chief Kerry Crews resigned Monday. Beane acknowledged becoming angry following a traffic altercation with Ponder and following her to a store.

Crews happened to be at the store and intervened. The 23-year-old Ponder was arrested on a charge of evading arrest but it was later dropped. Crews says in a statement that Ponder was disrespectful and he became “emotional.” Ponder initially said she was the target of racial and sexist comments.