More than 100 U.S. diplomats and their families flew to China on Wednesday as tensions ramp up between Beijing and the Trump administration.

The flight is the first part of the administration’s plan to restaff its diplomatic mission in China. The U.S. is working to eventually return more than 12-hundred diplomats and their families to China after the mission was evacuated in February because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A State Department email on Wednesday said more flights are being arranged.