2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder
2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

Both of the juvenile suspects charged in the grisly killing of a Rio Grande City teenager have now been ordered to stand trial as adults.

Chayse Olivarez

A judge in Starr County Tuesday certified 16-year-old Philip Selvera as an adult for his alleged role in the murder of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez just over a year ago. The ruling came seven months after the other juvenile, 16-year-old Sebastian Torres, was given adult status. Two other suspects, 18 and 17 years old, are also charged in the murder.

Olivarez was killed on July 29th of last year – a murder that prosecutors have described as drug-related. His dismembered and charred remains were found inside three black plastic trash bags on a ranch near Roma a little more than a week after he disappeared.

