2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder

Both of the juvenile suspects charged in the grisly killing of a Rio Grande City teenager have now been ordered to stand trial as adults.

A judge in Starr County Tuesday certified 16-year-old Philip Selvera as an adult for his alleged role in the murder of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez just over a year ago. The ruling came seven months after the other juvenile, 16-year-old Sebastian Torres, was given adult status. Two other suspects, 18 and 17 years old, are also charged in the murder.

Olivarez was killed on July 29th of last year – a murder that prosecutors have described as drug-related. His dismembered and charred remains were found inside three black plastic trash bags on a ranch near Roma a little more than a week after he disappeared.