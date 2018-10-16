Home TEXAS 2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party
2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party
Ronnie Rodriguez Sr.
(AP) – A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party that left four men dead and a fifth wounded.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. was arrested Tuesday morning after being found at a motel in McAllen, Texas.  Rodriguez Sr. has been identified as a suspect in the shooting at a first birthday party in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. The agency says the Texas Rangers asked a task force led by the U.S. Marshals to assist with the search for Rodriguez Sr.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the man’s son, Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., has also been arrested in the shooting. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an argument led to the shooting in the backyard of a residence.

