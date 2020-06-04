2nd Person Sought In Mercedes Man’s Killing

Authorities are continuing to search for a second person they believe may have been with the man charged with killing a Mercedes-area man last weekend. 24-year-old Saul Galindo Rodriguez is charged with capital murder in the baseball bat beating death of his former boss, 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Rodriguez had shown up at Gonzalez’ welding shop last Saturday night, claiming he owed him back wages. Authorities say there was a scuffle, Gonzalez was killed, his body loaded into his vehicle, and driven to a rural area north of Mercedes, where Gonzalez was found the next morning. Sheriff’s officials say they believe a second person helped Rodriguez with Gonzalez’ body.