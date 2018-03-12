3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead

It was a deadly weekend for people trying to cross into the U.S. illegally. Three apparent undocumented immigrants were found dead over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents patrolling south of Mission Monday morning spotted a body in the Rio Grande. Mission police officers and fire rescue personnel helped recover the body.

On Sunday, a Border Patrol agent found a person dead on the riverbank near Brownsville. And on Saturday, Brooks County sheriff’s officials and Falfurrias Border Patrol agents responded to a report of human skeletal remains found on a local ranch.

Autopsies will be done on all three victims.