Home LOCAL 3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead
3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead
LOCAL
0

3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead

0
0
Border+patrol33
now viewing

3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead

VOTE ELECTION DAY
now playing

Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election

UTRGV LOGO
now playing

UT-RGV Sets Foot In The Mid Valley

US MEXICO FLAGS RELATIONS
now playing

Trump Predicts He'll Work Well With Mexico's New President

24-year-old Army Sergeant Jason Mitchell McClary
now playing

Fourth Soldier Dies From Wounds In Afghanistan Blast

BUSH TO WEAR SOCKS HONORING NAVY
now playing

Bush To Wear Socks Honoring Navy

KASHOOGI
now playing

Saudi Friend Of Khashoggi Sues Israeli Surveillance Company

ISS INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
now playing

Soyuz With 3 Astronauts Docks With Space Station

PARIS RIOTS
now playing

Macron Cancels Serbia Trip After Clashes

STORMY DANIELS AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Court Could Deal Blow To Porn Star, Award Trump Legal Fees

NASA SPACECRAFT ARRIVES AT ANCIENT ASTEROID
now playing

NASA Spacecraft Arrives At Ancient Asteroid, Its 1st Visitor

It was a deadly weekend for people trying to cross into the U.S. illegally. Three apparent undocumented immigrants were found dead over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents patrolling south of Mission Monday morning spotted a body in the Rio Grande. Mission police officers and fire rescue personnel helped recover the body.

On Sunday, a Border Patrol agent found a person dead on the riverbank near Brownsville. And on Saturday, Brooks County sheriff’s officials and Falfurrias Border Patrol agents responded to a report of human skeletal remains found on a local ranch.

Autopsies will be done on all three victims.

Related posts:

  1. Autopsy Pending For Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead
  2. Funeral Held For Family Found Dead At Burning Mansion
Related Posts
VOTE ELECTION DAY

Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election

jsalinas 0
UTRGV LOGO

UT-RGV Sets Foot In The Mid Valley

jsalinas 0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video