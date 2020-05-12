3 Arrested Following Building Fire In Donna

A 24-year-old man is jailed, facing charges of attempted capital murder and arson following a fire that destroyed a vacant building in Donna Tuesday morning.

Donna police say Armando Olivarez set the fire while his girlfriend was inside the building with her former boyfriend. It was a little after 7 when a Donna police officer saw smoke coming out of the building near South Main and Business 83. Donna firefighters were joined by colleagues in Weslaco and Alamo in battling the blaze.

Police spotted Olivarez nearby and took him into custody. Officers also arrested the two people inside the building on trespassing charges. Investigators haven’t said how the fire started.