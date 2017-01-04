3 Arrested In Atlanta Fire Underneath Interstate Bridge

(AP) – The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn’t the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

Georgia officials say repairing damaged sections of I-85 north of downtown Atlanta will take months. That’s made traffic even more miserable for commuters in a city already known for gridlock.

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the fire, and officials suspect one of them of setting it.

Lauren Stewart, director of the structural engineering laboratory at Georgia Tech, said intense fire can break down even materials such as steel-reinforced concrete.

Andy Herrmann, a retired partner with the New York-based engineering firm Hardesty & Hanover, said there have been rare instances of gasoline trucks crashing and causing fires that damaged overpasses.